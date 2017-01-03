Avon Products’ (AVP) Hold Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) opened at 5.04 on Tuesday. Avon Products has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Avon Products’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avon Products will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose Armario acquired 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $100,182.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at $100,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,959,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,009,000 after buying an additional 7,649,195 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $30,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,879,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after buying an additional 5,397,542 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 969.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,198,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 4,712,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 384.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,903,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 3,097,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

