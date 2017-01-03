AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital set a $85.00 price objective on AveXis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on AveXis from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on AveXis in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.33 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AveXis by 212.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 468,279 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AveXis during the second quarter valued at $16,514,000. RA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AveXis by 29.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after buying an additional 392,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AveXis during the third quarter valued at $15,703,000. Finally, BB Biotech AG bought a new stake in shares of AveXis during the third quarter valued at $14,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 202,540 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. AveXis has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that AveXis will post ($3.51) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/avexis-inc-avxs-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts/1138989.html.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, formerly Biolife Cell Bank, Inc, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.