AutoZone’s (AZO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $841.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $808.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $814.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded down 0.35% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $786.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,125 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $787.02 and its 200 day moving average is $773.08. AutoZone has a one year low of $681.01 and a one year high of $819.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post $45.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total transaction of $4,529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total value of $25,377,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

