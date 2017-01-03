Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 157.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) traded up 0.597% on Tuesday, reaching $113.825. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,873 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.641 and a beta of 1.24.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post $6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier to the automotive industry of automotive safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. Electronics segment includes active safety products, such as camera-based vision systems, night driving assist, automotive radars, brake controls and other active safety systems, and passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

