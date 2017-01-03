Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv has underperformed the Zacks-categorized Auto/Truck-Original Equipment industry so far this year. Autoliv is under pressure due to stiff competition in passive safety products along with customer concentration. Management also expects adjusted operating margins to decline in 2016. However, the company expects to record an improvement in both organic and consolidated sales in 2016. The company’s planned joint venture (JV) with Volvo should boost earnings in the long run. Apart from acquisitions and JVs, the company also boosts shareholder value through capital deployment and product launches.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) opened at 113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.24. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $126.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post $6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 157.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier to the automotive industry of automotive safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. Electronics segment includes active safety products, such as camera-based vision systems, night driving assist, automotive radars, brake controls and other active safety systems, and passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

