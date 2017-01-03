Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation, formerly known as Atlantic Coast Federal Corporation, operates as a savings bank through its subsidiary Atlantic Coast Bank, a federally chartered and insured savings bank serving northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia markets. The products offered by the bank includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposit accounts, time deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, family residential first and second mortgage loans, home-equity loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, land and multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, and automobile and other consumer loans. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is based in Waycross, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price target on Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) opened at 6.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 77.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 143.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 303,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Company Profile

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

