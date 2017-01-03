Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($39.33) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Associated British Foods plc to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,475 ($30.42) to GBX 3,100 ($38.10) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Associated British Foods plc from GBX 3,300 ($40.56) to GBX 3,150 ($38.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Associated British Foods plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Associated British Foods plc to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,942 ($36.16) to GBX 3,000 ($36.87) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.56) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,027.05 ($37.20).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2745.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,631.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,712.08. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 21.69 billion. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 26.45 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods plc’s previous dividend of $10.30.

In other Associated British Foods plc news, insider Charles J. F. Sinclair purchased 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,595 ($31.89) per share, with a total value of £84,078 ($103,328.01).

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

