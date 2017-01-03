Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) opened at 55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company earned $681 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,121,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,551,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,653,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,079,000 after buying an additional 96,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,976,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen Holdings) is a holding company. The Company conducts insurance and reinsurance business through its subsidiaries: Aspen U.K. and AUL, Aspen Bermuda (Bermuda) and Aspen Specialty and AAIC (the United States). It operates in two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re).

