ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) traded down 0.56% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 2,834,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.40 billion. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.97 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Clackson sold 19,638 shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $187,739.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

