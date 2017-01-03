Argus Raises NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Price Target to $130.00

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Argus from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Argus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.37. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/argus-raises-nvidia-corporation-nvda-price-target-to-130-00/1138705.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $2,020,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 95,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 999,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,965,000 after buying an additional 79,843 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 32.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 241,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 88.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 81,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.