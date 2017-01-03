Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archer Daniels has substantially outperformed the broader consumer staples sector in the last six months, mainly driven by its focus and progress on its strategic initiatives. We believe the company’s constant focus on cost-savings and enhancing its processing capabilities and global footprint through strategic acquisitions bode well. The company remains on track to achieve its cost savings goal of $275 million by the end of the calendar year. Citing the improved market conditions and greater U.S. harvest, along with solid execution capabilities, the company remains confident of delivering solid results through the rest of 2016 and 2017. However, the company's global market presence keeps it exposed to the risk of adverse currency movements. Moreover, estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company's fourth quarter earnings release. Also, the company has a record of negative earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened at 45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company earned $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $979,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the third quarter worth $378,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the third quarter worth $5,489,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 28.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

