Aquaventure Holdings LLC (WAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aquaventure Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:WAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

WAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Aquaventure Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Aquaventure Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aquaventure Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Aquaventure Holdings in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Aquaventure Holdings in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of Aquaventure Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) traded down 7.99% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 205,203 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Aquaventure Holdings has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock’s market cap is $595.58 million.

In other Aquaventure Holdings news, Director Paul T. Hanrahan purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,114 shares in the company, valued at $128,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Ibarguen purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Aquaventure Holdings

AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (WAAS) solutions. The Company offers its solutions in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Middle East. The Company operates in two water sectors: desalination and commercial water filtration. The Company has two segments that align with its operating platforms: Seven Seas Water and Quench.

