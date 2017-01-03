AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 73.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 249.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 102,411 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $261,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded down 0.59% on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. 336,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other news, Director Peter Pfeiffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,422,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

