Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL):

12/21/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

12/20/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

12/13/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

12/13/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50.

11/7/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2016 – Inter Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 626,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (Inter Pipeline) owns and operates energy infrastructure assets located in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline operates in four segments: oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business and the bulk liquid storage business.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.