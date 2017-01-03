Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation cut Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific Corporation news, insider William Bradley Southern sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $218,706.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 59,977.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 64,176 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 58.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 75.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) opened at 18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm earned $596 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

