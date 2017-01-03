Analysts Set Kering (PP) PT at $174.27

Shares of Kering (EPA:PP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €174.27 ($181.53).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €213.00 ($221.88) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Kering

Kering SA is a France-based company that specializes in retail and luxury goods distribution. The Company operates through two core segments: LUXURY, which operates the Luxury Group division of PPR SA and designs, manufactures and markets luxury items, such as ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, fragrances and cosmetics products; and Sport & Lifestyle segment, which designs and develops footwear, apparel and accessories under the brand names Puma, Volcom and Electrics.

