Analysts Set Humana Inc. (HUM) Price Target at $207.33

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $247,646,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $75,609,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Humana by 343.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 499,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,312,000 after buying an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Humana by 38.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,292,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,601,000 after buying an additional 357,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,876,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,544,000 after buying an additional 331,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 204.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.90. Humana has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.09. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm earned $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

