Amsurg Corp. (AMSG) Stake Boosted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amsurg Corp. were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSG. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 8,500.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 249.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) remained flat at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. Amsurg Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $84.71.

Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amsurg Corp. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business earned $822.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amsurg Corp. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amsurg Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Amsurg Corp. Company Profile

AmSurg Corp. is a surgical center and physician services company. The Company is an owner and operator of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the United States. The Company is also a provider of outsourced physician services in the areas of anesthesiology, children’s services, emergency medicine and radiology.

