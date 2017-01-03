Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $27,987,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty Corporation were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 118.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 88.6% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) traded up 1.42% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,253 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.69. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $91.91.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 13.41%. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.92 per share, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P. (Operating Partnership), the Company is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia (including Washington DC), New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

