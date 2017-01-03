American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position Increased by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,490,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $162,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) opened at 20.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.00 billion. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company earned $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 724,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $15,001,715.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 80,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $1,657,994.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,972,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,583,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

