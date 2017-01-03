American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Position Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $41,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after buying an additional 382,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,865,000 after buying an additional 286,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,235,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 242,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,994,000 after buying an additional 178,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 142,966 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 29,755 shares of the stock traded hands. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/american-financial-group-inc-afg-position-lowered-by-james-investment-research-inc/1138852.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $2,440,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,277.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.