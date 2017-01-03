American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Stake Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 98.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 631,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,580 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Stake Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-stake-lowered-by-james-investment-research-inc/1138900.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $66.50) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power Company from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.