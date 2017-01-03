American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,731,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 49.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,233,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 735,712 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,325,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 556,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,328,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) traded up 1.91% on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 4,300,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company earned $941 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BlueFin Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.52 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

