Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a $950.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $1,015.00 price target (up from $930.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $920.02.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 749.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $474.00 and a 52-week high of $847.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $761.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/amazon-coms-amzn-buy-rating-reiterated-at-wedbush/1138623.html.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,765,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.