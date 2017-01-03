Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $900.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.8025% on Tuesday, hitting $755.8877. The stock had a trading volume of 860,509 shares. The company has a market cap of $359.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.1702 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $761.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.65. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $474.00 and a 52-week high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $402,765,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,521,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

