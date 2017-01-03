Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their top pick rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a $950.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Vetr raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $880.16 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $920.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 749.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $474.00 and a 52-week high of $847.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $761.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.65. The company has a market cap of $356.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

