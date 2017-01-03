Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 97.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 792.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $839.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $792.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.07. The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $890.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

