Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $136,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $160,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 65.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded up 7.05% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 4,301,670 shares of the stock traded hands. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock’s market cap is $2.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business earned $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen and Company cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

