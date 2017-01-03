Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Stake Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,468 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alkermes PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,674,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,005,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes PLC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,050,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,585,000 after buying an additional 343,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Alkermes PLC by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,869,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 119,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Alkermes PLC by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,528,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,939,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Alkermes PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,286,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded up 0.94% on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 705,130 shares. Alkermes PLC has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company’s market cap is $8.53 billion.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business earned $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Alkermes PLC from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alkermes PLC from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $1,759,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,962 shares in the company, valued at $37,481,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $1,368,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alkermes PLC

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

