Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Alexion’s top-line continues to be driven by continued growth in Soliris across geographies, robust launch momentum of Strensiq in initial countries, and early contribution from the launch of Kanuma in the U.S. and Germany. In fact, the company is viewing Strensiq as a key growth driver in 2017 and beyond. Alexion also updated its 2016 guidance for revenues and earnings. The company expects to meet the high end of both the previously guided projections. Meanwhile, Alexion has quite a few candidates in its pipeline and is working on expanding Soliris’ label. However, the company has suffered some pipeline-related setbacks of late. Moreover, ongoing focus on drug pricing and sudden departure of its key executives in the middle of an ongoing internal probe into the sales practices related to Soliris are concerns. In fact, shares of Alexion have underperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry year to date.”

ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Leerink Swann set a $211.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $176.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.65.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 122.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 1.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $187.59.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business earned $799 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Leonard Bell sold 37,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $5,238,560.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,936 shares in the company, valued at $61,898,595.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carsten Thiel sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $551,363.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,416.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

