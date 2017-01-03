Albion Financial Group UT Sells 116 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) comprises approximately 2.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.74. 3,361,016 shares of the company were exchanged. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

WARNING: “Albion Financial Group UT Sells 116 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/albion-financial-group-ut-sells-116-shares-of-home-depot-inc-the-hd/1139027.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.72 price objective (up previously from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.