Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,358 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akorn were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Akorn by 107.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Akorn by 4.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akorn by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded up 0.55% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 694,772 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.12. Akorn, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business earned $284 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.04 million. Akorn had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/akorn-inc-akrx-shares-sold-by-king-luther-capital-management-corp/1139015.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRX. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Akorn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. WallachBeth Capital lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Akorn

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.