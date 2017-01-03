Air Methods Corporation (AIRM) Stake Lowered by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Methods Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Methods Corporation were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Methods Corporation during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Air Methods Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Methods Corporation by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Methods Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Methods Corporation by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Air Methods Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRM) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 163,909 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Air Methods Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Air Methods Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $311 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.22 million. Air Methods Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Methods Corporation will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Methods Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Air Methods Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

About Air Methods Corporation

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. The Company’s AMS segment provides air medical transportation services to the general population as an independent service and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements.

