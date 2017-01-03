Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) recently:

12/19/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

12/18/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

12/16/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They wrote, “Agios announced that it withdrew its investigational new drug (IND) application for AG-519 yesterday, following a verbal notification of a clinical hold from FDA. Agios stated that it will continue with the DRIVE PK study for AG-348, a novel, first-in-class activator of both wild-type (normal) and mutated pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) enzymes, and plans to advance AG-348 into pivotal development as the first potential disease- modifying treatment for pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. Due to the early stage of development of the PK deficiency compounds, AG-348 and AG-519, we have not included these programs in our revenue estimates or in our valuation for Agios.””

12/16/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

12/7/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cann. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They wrote, “We view this as positive proof of concept for the inhibition of mutIDH in the treatment of IDHmut glioma. We note AG-120 shows only limited brain penetration, and we view these data providing a positive read-through for AG-881’s development in this indication.””

11/4/2016 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) opened at 41.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. The company’s market cap is $1.75 billion. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.11. The business earned $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.09) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $122,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,340.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

