Advisor Group Inc. Has $4,478,000 Position in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric Company were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,936,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,068,000 after buying an additional 1,270,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,676,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,015,000 after buying an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,405,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,251,000 after buying an additional 99,471 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,079,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,974,000 after buying an additional 202,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,090,000 after buying an additional 528,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) traded up 2.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,005 shares. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric Company’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered Emerson Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.31 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Emerson Electric Company Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

