Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 240,355 Shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,355 shares during the period. Sterling Construction Company comprises 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction Company were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 286,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 84,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 168,959 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The stock’s market cap is $209.27 million. Sterling Construction Company Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.38.

Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.75 million. Sterling Construction Company had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company Inc will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 240,355 Shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/adirondack-research-management-inc-sells-240355-shares-of-sterling-construction-company-inc-strl/1139149.html.

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson set a $9.00 price target on Sterling Construction Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Sterling Construction Company Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.