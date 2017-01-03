Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Maintains Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. held its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,560 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 69.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 166.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $154,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 772,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $592 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -89.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 37,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $600,917.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Zandman sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $441,075.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,422.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. The Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules.

