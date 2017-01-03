Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in iPass Inc. (IPAS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,019,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. iPass comprises approximately 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iPass were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in iPass by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 177,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) traded down 0.61% on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 38,532 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $108.66 million. iPass Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. iPass had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPass Inc. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

IPAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of iPass in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of iPass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Tedesco bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Griffiths bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

