AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAC shares. Mizuho cut AAC Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut AAC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) opened at 7.24 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $171.64 million. AAC Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. AAC Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The business earned $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAC Holdings will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Holdings Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

