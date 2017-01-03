A V Homes, Inc. (AVHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A V Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given A V Homes an industry rank of 158 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of A V Homes in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of A V Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) opened at 15.80 on Thursday. A V Homes has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in A V Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in A V Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in A V Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A V Homes by 1,762.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in A V Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A V Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

