90,200 Shares in Harman International Industries, Incorporated (HAR) Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Harman International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:HAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harman International Industries, during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Harman International Industries, by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Harman International Industries, during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harman International Industries, by 7.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Harman International Industries, by 117.6% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harman International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:HAR) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,702 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.67. Harman International Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $111.32.

Harman International Industries, (NYSE:HAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Harman International Industries, had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.37%. Harman International Industries,’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harman International Industries, Incorporated will post $7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Harman International Industries, in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harman International Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Harman International Industries, from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Harman International Industries, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Harman International Industries, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In related news, insider Ralph Santana sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $210,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert K. Parker sold 8,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $694,973.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,593.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harman International Industries,

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

