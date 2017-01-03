55,957 Shares in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Company during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 90.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 405.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) traded up 2.15% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,005 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr cut Emerson Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

