488,060 Shares in Kroger Company (The) (KR) Acquired by OZ Management LP

OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 488,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $235,225,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,888,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,262,000 after buying an additional 5,748,043 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 35,280,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,932,000 after buying an additional 4,550,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 3,504.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,651,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 3,550,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 27.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,008,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,463,000 after buying an additional 3,249,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 2.61% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,592 shares. Kroger Company has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $464,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

