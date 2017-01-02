Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.59 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at 2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The stock’s market cap is $2.29 billion. Zynga has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.08.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 214,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $602,267.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Devang Shah sold 40,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $114,707.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 190.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 4,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,855,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 50.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,911,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 978,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 79.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 489,138 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) and Android and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company operates through developing and monetizing social games segment.

