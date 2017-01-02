Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stake Decreased by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,738,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,717,000 after buying an additional 4,656,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 49.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,634,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,349,000 after buying an additional 2,542,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,819,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,256,000 after buying an additional 1,812,428 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 321.7% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 2,106,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,986,000 after buying an additional 1,607,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $53,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,204 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

