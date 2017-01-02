Zhaopin Limited (ZPIN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zhaopin Limited (NYSE:ZPIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Zhaopin Limited (NYSE:ZPIN) opened at 15.11 on Tuesday. Zhaopin Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZPIN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhaopin Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zhaopin Limited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zhaopin Limited by 50.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhaopin Limited Company Profile

Zhaopin Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating an online recruitment platform in the People’s Republic of China. It also provides human resources related services, including campus recruitment, executive searches and print advertising. Its Website, zhaopin.com, is a career-focused Website in China.

