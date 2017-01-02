Zacks: Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Given $45.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simpson Manufacturing Company an industry rank of 194 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Company (NYSE:SSD) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. 116,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Simpson Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing Company (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business earned $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing Company had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Simpson Manufacturing Company’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 66,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $3,118,920.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Eric Mackenzie sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $75,572.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems and lateral systems used in light-frame construction. It also offers concrete construction products used for concrete, masonry, steel and for concrete repair, protection and strengthening, including adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools and fiber reinforced materials.

