Zacks: Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lawson Products an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) remained flat at $23.80 during midday trading on Monday. 19,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s market cap is $209.39 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company earned $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Lawson Products had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, CFO Ronald J. Knutson sold 16,211 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $381,606.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,796.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,035,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 853,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 78.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,678,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/zacks-lawson-products-inc-laws-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts/1138158.html.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.