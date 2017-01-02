Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $317.75 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm earned $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 102,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,779,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 13.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

