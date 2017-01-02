Zacks Investment Research Lowers ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Majority time in the past 6 months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry trend with respect to price performance. However the company posted a dismal first-quarter fiscal 2017 result, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues, The company also witnessed a rise in operating expenses. Moreover, challenges like fluctuating foreign currency, competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague the stock. On a positive note, the company continues to register solid growth in the U.S., this time driven by the strength in its software-as-a-service business from the recent buyout of Brightree. Its strong global device sales also buoy optimism.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) opened at 62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.05 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $383,893.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $339,159.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.

